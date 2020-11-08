Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

AMGN stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

