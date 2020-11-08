Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

