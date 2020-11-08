AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00082572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.01090749 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,584,532 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

