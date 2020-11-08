Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

