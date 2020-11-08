Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.28. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.