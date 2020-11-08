Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.98 Million

Brokerages expect that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will post $575.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.95 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $621.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The GEO Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

