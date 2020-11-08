Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Insulet posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 89.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Insulet by 4.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $257.01 on Thursday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $259.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

