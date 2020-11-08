Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will announce sales of $11.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $11.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $43.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $44.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.18 million, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $71.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,990,000.

Shares of OM opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

