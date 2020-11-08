Analysts Expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Get Vitru alerts:

VTRU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 629,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Vitru accounts for approximately 2.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 2.73% of Vitru at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.