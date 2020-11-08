Analysts Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $15.81

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after buying an additional 178,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.89 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

