Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $18.86

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Digi International stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

