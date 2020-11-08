Analyzing Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Owl Rock Capital (OTCMKTS:ORCC)

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial and Owl Rock Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78

Owl Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Owl Rock Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 6.78 $498.91 million $1.54 8.21

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09%

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Provident Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. It also provides secured motor finance on various asset classes, including cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans through Provident home credit and Satsuma online loans. It serves 2.3 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

