Analyzing Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Yingli Green Energy (NASDAQ:YGEHY)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xilinx and Yingli Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 2 14 5 0 2.14 Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xilinx currently has a consensus price target of $111.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.64%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Yingli Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20% Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and Yingli Green Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.39 $792.72 million $3.35 40.04 Yingli Green Energy $648.13 million N/A -$234.64 million N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Summary

Xilinx beats Yingli Green Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

