Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,873. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,096,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.