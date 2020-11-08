Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%.

Shares of RCUS opened at $20.27 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

