Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,097,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $60,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $669,466 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit