Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,097,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $60,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $669,466 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

