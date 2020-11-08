Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ARGO opened at $36.73 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.
ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.
About Argo Group
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.