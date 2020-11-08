Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARGO opened at $36.73 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

