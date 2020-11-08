ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,047,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,881,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $125.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65.

