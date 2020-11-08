Arweave (AR) Price Tops $2.28 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00014917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $76.18 million and $3.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00326117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.03462458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00026488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

