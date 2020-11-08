Asana, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Asana’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,436,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

