ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.50.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.22. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 8,050 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

