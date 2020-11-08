AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

