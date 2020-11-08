AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $25.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $25.57 million. AXT posted sales of $18.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $93.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $109.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of -218.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,870 shares of company stock worth $633,798. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

