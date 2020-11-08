B. Riley Boosts Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $12.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.10. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

