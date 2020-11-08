Baader Bank Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.27 ($82.67).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €69.92 ($82.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.50. KION GROUP AG has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

