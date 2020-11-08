Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

