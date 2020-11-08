Barclays Analysts Give Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,505 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,505 ($19.66) target price on Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc (PRU.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,377.54 ($18.00).

PRU opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 194.35. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,091.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,145.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

In other Prudential plc (PRU.L) news, insider Philip Remnant bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £12,860 ($16,801.67). Also, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total transaction of £471,895.20 ($616,534.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,047 shares of company stock worth $1,341,420.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

