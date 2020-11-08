Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.47 ($81.73).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

