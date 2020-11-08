BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $293.45 on Friday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.21.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $85,692,034.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,530 shares of company stock worth $84,393,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

