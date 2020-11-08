Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.29. Best Buy reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after acquiring an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 460.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,897,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

