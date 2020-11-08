(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.65

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.65 and traded as high as $75.44. (BF.B) shares last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 725,354 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BF.B. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of (BF.B) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their price target on (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on (BF.B) from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. (BF.B) had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(BF.B) Company Profile (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for (BF.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BF.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit