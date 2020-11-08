(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.65

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.65 and traded as high as $75.44. (BF.B) shares last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 725,354 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BF.B. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of (BF.B) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their price target on (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on (BF.B) from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. (BF.B) had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

