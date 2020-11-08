B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.47. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

