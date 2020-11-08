BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 1,865.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,865.45 ($24.37).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,210 ($28.87) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,585 ($20.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.69.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

