BidaskClub Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.