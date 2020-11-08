Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $328.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.28 and its 200-day moving average is $284.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

