Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB opened at $328.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.28 and its 200-day moving average is $284.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.39.
Biogen Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
