Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.