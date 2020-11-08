BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $654.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $672.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.