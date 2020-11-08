BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $654.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $672.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

