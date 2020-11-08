BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%.
TCPC opened at $10.52 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The stock has a market cap of $607.71 million, a P/E ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
