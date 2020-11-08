BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $716,125.70 and approximately $6.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00024600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00321718 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.03433963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00027553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

