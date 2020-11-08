Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

