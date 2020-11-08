Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,139,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

