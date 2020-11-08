Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $494.63. 1,956,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.79. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,194,858 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

