Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 4.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,107,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,916,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,655 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,294,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,386,000.

TAN stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

