Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock valued at $116,545,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.64. 2,978,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,706. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $307.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

