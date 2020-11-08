Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.