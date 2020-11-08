Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,751,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after acquiring an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 471,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $413.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

