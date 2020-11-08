Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

NASDAQ IBUY opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $101.06.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.