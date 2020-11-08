Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.52. 2,673,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

