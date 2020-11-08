Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

